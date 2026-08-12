Luigi Mangione due back in court Friday for conference on federal case

Luigi Mangione is due back in court Friday for his federal case.

On Tuesday, Mangione attended the final pretrial hearing for his state case in the 2024 deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Prosecutors and the defense team sent a letter to federal court Tuesday requesting Friday's conference for the federal case.

"There's speculation they may have a plea deal in the federal case, but we don't know that for sure. It could be a conference about scheduling. It could be a conference about a dispute about discovery. It could be a lot of different things. We're not really gonna know until we see what happens on Friday," legal expert Richard Schoenstein said.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in both his state and federal trials.

His state case is set to begin in September.

The start of his federal trial, now set for January, was pushed back after the judge said both trials couldn't happen at the same time.