Luigi Mangione back in NYC court for pretrial hearing on state murder charges

Luigi Mangione is back in a New York City courtroom Tuesday morning for a final pretrial hearing in his state murder case.

Mangione is accused of gunning down and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Jury selection for the state trial begins Sept. 8.

Mangione entered the courtroom at around 9:45 a.m. wearing a gray suit and light pink collared shirt. His hands were cuffed in front of him.

Tuesday marks the final chance for the prosecution and defense to finalize details about this high-profile trial, including how much the press and public will get to see.

In a recent court filing, Mangione's defense team is pushing for everything to be televised live. His attorneys argue that restrictions on media access violate his constitutional right to a public trial.

They object to the current media access plan, which limits coverage of jury selection to just six journalists and does not allow for an overflow room. His lawyers accused the state and prosecutor's office of handpicking reporters.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office fired back, calling the claims "baseless." They said prosecutors had zero role in picking reporters or setting up the rules.

Prosecutors also vocalized concerns about a video feed, arguing it could spark witness intimidation and jury harassment from Mangione's supporters.

The defense was originally going to pursue a psychiatric defense in his state trial but later withdrew those plans.

Mangione also faces federal charges for the fatal shooting.

The federal trial was recently pushed back after the judge said the two trials couldn't move forward at the same time. Jury selection will begin Jan. 5 with opening statements on Jan. 25. The trial will take about two to three weeks, according to the judge.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both the state and federal charges.