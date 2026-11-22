A homeless suspect with a lengthy criminal record is facing several charges, including murder, in the death of a woman in Lower Manhattan.

Alexander Florentino, 25, was arraigned on Sunday in the attack on 62-year-old Jin Yu and her 66-year-old male roommate on Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News New York appears to show Florentino, who police sources say has been arrested roughly 60 times since 2025, walking into a deli less than a block from the victims' apartment just before 1:30 p.m.

He is seen making a purchase and then leaves.

Roughly two hours later, police responded to a 911 call at 27 Catherine St.

The criminal complaint says officers found Yu lying face down in her apartment with a black cord around her neck. She was naked from her waist down, and her face and lips were purple and swollen. She was later pronounced dead.

"I walked out and I saw caution tape, caution tape, caution tape," Chinatown resident Lexi Good said.

The victim's roommate told police the suspect broke a glass bottle on his head when he got home, tried to strangle him, and they both fell down a flight of stairs.

Authorities said the victim's roommate sustained a face laceration and was treated for brain hemorrhage at the hospital. Officials say he is in stable condition.

Law enforcement officers in full tactical gear climbed up buildings and tracked down the suspect. Documents say he was found just down the street, inside the basement bathroom at 9 Henry St.

"It's very scary to know that this is like a random murder," Good said.

The medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death, but a doctor cited in the criminal complaint says Yu died from "apparent strangulation."

"I'm not surprised. It's sad that you can't even be safe indoors," a local resident said.

Florentino's next court appearance is set for Friday.