A person of interest is in custody after a woman was found dead in Lower Manhattan, police sources say.

The incident unfolded inside a building at Catherine and Henry streets just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was found with trauma to her neck. She was later pronounced dead.

Officers in full tactical gear with a K-9 were later seen at a building down the street, where they took someone into custody.

Investigators and police officers were seen going in and out of 27 Catherine St. for hours.

"There was a lot of people out there, and it's the first time I seen New York City detectives climbing up and down the building for like a long time," Lower Manhattan resident Russell Lee said.

"It's terrible. I feel horrible that this could happen to somebody. I feel for her and for her family and all her loved ones," Lower Manhattan resident Evie Hartenstein said.

Police sources say a person of interest is in custody, but they would not release any additional details.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.