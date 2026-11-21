A man is now facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and assaulting a man in Lower Manhattan.

Alexander Florentino, who police say is experiencing homelessness, was arrested Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police were sent to an apartment building on Catherine Street near Henry Street in response to a 911 call requesting help.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 62-year-old woman suffering from trauma to her face and neck. She was unconscious and unresponsive, police say.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is not being released at this time.

At the scene, police say officers also found a 66-year-old man who had been hit in the head with a glass bottle and suffered a cut to his face. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Florentino, 25, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, strangulation, burglary, assault and attempted assault.

The relationship between Florentino and the victims is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.