Taxi driver strikes 2 pedestrians, crashes into building on Lower East Side

A taxi driver struck two pedestrians before crashing into a building on the Lower East Side on Saturday.

It happened just before 2:45 p.m. at Essex Street and Rivingston streets.

According to police, the driver lost control of his vehicle and mounted the sidewalk before striking a building.

Two women who were standing on the sidewalk were hit. Police said the victims, who are both in their 20s, sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

According to police, one victim fell through the building's cellar doors into the basement, with the fall likely saving her life.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was not injured and is not facing charges at this time, according to police.

Video appears to show passengers getting out of the taxi after the crash. It is unclear if they suffered any injuries.

Officials said the Department of Buildings has been notified of the crash. CBS News New York has reached out for comment.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.