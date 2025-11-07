Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket in New York expires soon

A Mega Millions winner is running out of time to collect their $1 million prize, the New York Lottery says.

The ticket won second prize in the Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 13, 2024. It was purchased at Cold Cut Express located at 507 Dubois Avenue in Valley Stream and matched five of the winning numbers, according to New York lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 36-43-52-58-65 and Mega Ball 16, the lotto said.

Winners have one year to claim their prize, so the ticket must be turned in by Dec. 13, 2025.

The New York Lottery says the person with the winning ticket should sign the back, put it in a safe place, then call the lottery at 518-388-3370 or visit www.nylottery.ny.gov to find out how to claim the prize.

Mega Millions entries cost $5 each. Players have 1 in 23 odds of winning a prize, but an astronomical 1 in 290,472,336 of winning the jackpot. The odds of winning the $1 million second prize are 1 in 12,629,232, the lottery's website says.

Last year, a player in California won an estimated $1.22 billion jackpot, one of the largest in the game's history.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $843 million. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.