Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.22 billion as ticket sales soar for Friday's drawing

By Cara Tabachnick

/ CBS News

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion for Christmas Eve drawing 02:23

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $1.22 billion as ticket sales soar in advance of the Friday drawing. The jackpot has steadily grown following a $1 billion Christmas Eve drawing that didn't produce a winning jackpot ticket.

On Christmas Day, lottery officials said the estimated grand prize was a gargantuan $1.15 billion, with a cash option of $516.1 million, but that number has since expanded.

"Ticket sales are going through the roof," a spokesperson for Mega Millions told CBS News, adding that once a jackpot hits this level, there is often a corresponding increase in ticket sales.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing for the $1.22 billion jackpot is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

The cash option for winners that take a lump sum payout is now $549.7 million — a $33.6 million jump from a few days ago, the spokesperson said. 

Winners can either take the cash payout or the $1.22 billion annuity paid out over 30 years if a winning jackpot ticket is drawn.

Only three Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year — the fewest in any year since the game started. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

A Mega Millions spokesperson said winners are possible across all the prize tiers even if there isn't a jackpot winner. On Christmas Eve, four tickets matched the five white balls for the game's second-tier prize. They were sold in California, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

It would be the fifth biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever if someone wins. (All the totals are before taxes are taken out.)

The top Mega Millions jackpots:

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.602 billion8/8/20231-FL
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.348 billion1/13/20231-ME
$1.337 billion7/29/20221-IL
$1.22(est)12/27/2024?
$1.128 billion3/26/20241-NJ
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$810 million9/10/20241-TX
$656 million                 3/30/2012                 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA

courtesy Mega Millions

Aliza Chasan and Brian Dakss contributed to this report.

Cara Tabachnick

Cara Tabachnick is a news editor at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com

