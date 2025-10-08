Video shows thieves climb into charity donation bins on Long Island to steal hundreds of thousands of pounds of clothes, police say

Police announced the arrest of 16 people accused of systematically stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds of donated clothes at charity bins across Suffolk County.

Surveillance video shows some of the suspects climbing into the bins through the donation slot in order to steal the donated clothes within. The crews targeted bins placed by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, among others, authorities said. The charity relies on the donated clothes to raise money for its operations.

Two suspects approach a clothing bin on Long Island. One checks the donation slot. Suffolk County DA's Office

Police say there have been more than 70 incidents and that the thieves stole more than 500,000 pounds of donated clothing intended for the poor and homeless from the charity bins. Some 25,000 pounds of the clothing has been recovered, along with 14 vans allegedly used to carry the stolen clothes.

The case got started when representatives of St. Vincent de Paul contacted police after noticing "a substantial and troubling reduction in the amount of clothing they picked up from bins here on Long Island," Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney said.

A suspect climbs into a clothing donation bin on Long Island. Suffolk County DA's Office

"Obviously and in essence, in stealing from St. Vincent de Paul, these individuals stole from our most needy individuals of our society," Tierney said.

The thefts were carried out by two different crews, according to police, including one allegedly headed up by 67-year-old Alfredo Perez of Copiague, and the other allegedly by 62-year-old Manuel Cabrera of Lindenhurst.

Tierney called it a "massive burglary and theft operation."

Another suspect helps close the donation bin as his accomplice climbs inside. Suffolk County DA's Office

"By these thieves targeting donation bins, they stole from vulnerable residents and from the organizations that work tirelessly to support them," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr.

Surveillance video captures a suspect climbing out of a clothing donation bin after pulling out bags of donated clothes. Suffolk County DA's Office

"Donation bins are placed in our communities as a gesture of goodwill, intended to help those in need," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. "Unfortunately, these criminals exploited that generosity, stealing donations and profiting at the expense of others."

The two suspects load the stolen clothes in to their waiting car. Suffolk County DA's Office

The crews allegedly drove around Suffolk County targeting the donation bins. When they found one, one of the crew would climb in to the bin through the donation port and pass clothes back through the slot to an accomplice waiting outside. They'd then load the stolen clothing into a van.

The bins were owned and operated by multiple organizations, including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Police say some 280,000 pounds of stolen clothing was sold to an exporter for more than $90,000.

Perez and Cabrera face grand larceny, burglary and conspiracy charges.