Long Island Republicans criticized for filing lawsuit to keep missing Democratic candidate's name on ballot

L.I. Republicans criticized for lawsuit to keep missing Democrat on ballot

Republicans on Long Island are under fire after they filed a lawsuit to keep the name of a Democrat running for the Nassau County Legislature on the ballot even though he has been missing for over five months.

The family of Petros Krommidas, 29, said he disappeared after going for a swim in the ocean back in April and is now presumed dead.

Democrats were trying to get political activist James Hodge on the ballot instead, but Republicans filed a lawsuit against the change and a judge ruled Krommidas' name must stay since he has not been legally declared dead.

"They did not want a fair election"

Democratic leaders and elected officials gathered outside the Nassau County Board of Elections on Friday, where they held a moment of prayer for Krommidas' family.

There was also frustration as they attacked the Nassau County Republican Committee.

"They did not want a fair election," Hodge said. "And if they want to keep him on this ballot, I tell everybody, let's honor him and vote Petros in."

"Not talking about right and left issues. We're talking about what's right and wrong," said Joe Scianablo, the Democratic candidate for Hempstead town supervisor.

"The Republicans are so afraid of losing that they would rather run against a missing candidate," Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow said.

While Democrats are still calling on registered voters to cast their ballot for Krommidas, they say it is unlikely they will be out campaigning.

"I don't think it's proper for the family to see his name all over the place," Long Beach City Councilman Roy Lester said.

The family of Petros Krommidas, 29, said he disappeared after going for a swim in the ocean off Long Island on April 23, 2025, and is now presumed dead. Photo provided

Voters weigh in on Nassau County Legislature District 4 race

Around Long Beach, signs are beginning to pop up in support of the Republicans on the ballot, including Krommidas' opponent, Patrick Mullaney.

Voters are weighing in on the controversy.

"If it was a Republican, they would want to replace him with a Republican, and I'm sure the Democrats wouldn't fight with them," voter Wendy Blitz said.

"This country shouldn't be that divided," another person said.

Long Beach resident Rob Ryan said he's a registered Republican and is disappointed in his party.

"I think it's horrible what they are doing," he said. "I wish the kid would come back. I probably would vote for him."

The Nassau County Republican Committee declined an on-camera interview, but Chairman Joseph G. Cairo Jr. said in a statement:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Petros Krommidas during this very troubling and uncertain time. "With regard to the ballot, I want to emphasize that the Nassau County Republican Committee is not a party to the ongoing legal proceedings. I have every confidence that the courts and the Board of Elections will follow the law with respect to Mr. Krommidas' status on the ballot. "It is my understanding that the Republican Commissioner of the Board of Elections has indicated complete willingness to have Mr. Krommidas' name removed from the ballot as long as the law will permit such an action. On a related issue, I am also advised that the law is crystal clear on the fact that the time frame has passed to place a substitute candidate's name on the ballot. "Again, I will keep the Krommidas family in my thoughts, and it is my sincere intention and desire that the Republican Party and its candidates will show the highest level of sensitivity during these challenging times for the Krommidas family."

If Krommidas wins, the Democrats say they would choose a replacement or it could trigger a special election.