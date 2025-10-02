Missing Long Island politician's name will still appear on November ballot

The family of a Long Island politician who went missing earlier this year says they presume he's dead, but his name will still appear on the November ballot.

Petros Krommidas, 29, is a Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature, but he hasn't been seen since April.

Democrats wanted to replace Krommidas with another candidate to challenge Republican Patrick Mullaney in District 4, which includes Long Beach and its surrounding area, but a judge ruled Krommidas' name must stay on the ballot since he wasn't legally declared dead.

"The Republican Party suing to keep a deceased person on the ballot so that they win an election is not democracy," said Keith Corbett, counsel to the Nassau Democratic Party.

The Nassau County Republican Committee has not returned CBS News New York's request for comment.

If Krommidas wins, a special election would be held.

Petros Krommidas missing after going for swim in ocean

Krommidas was last seen on the night of April 23, when he went for a swim in the ocean off the Long Beach boardwalk. His family said he was training for a triathlon at the time of his disappearance.

His clothes and cellphone were found near the boardwalk, and his car was found in the parking lot of a nearby hotel.

The Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons squad said foul play was not suspected.

Police searched the area, including with helicopters, along with friends and family, but Krommidas has not yet been found.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347.