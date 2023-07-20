Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island Rail Road reports suspension on Far Rockaway branch after partial derailment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LIRR's Far Rockaway branch suspended after partial derailment
LIRR's Far Rockaway branch suspended after partial derailment 00:19

NEW YORK -- Service on Long Island Rail Road's Far Rockaway branch was suspended Wednesday night after a partial derailment.

It happened just west of Far Rockaway.

Service east of Valley Stream has been suspended.

Trains are still running in both directions west of Valley Stream.

Nassau County's bus service is cross-honoring fares.

There was no immediate word on any possible injuries or when service will resume.

For more information, click here.

Watch CBS2 News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest updates.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 11:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.