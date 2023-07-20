Long Island Rail Road reports suspension on Far Rockaway branch after partial derailment

LIRR's Far Rockaway branch suspended after partial derailment

NEW YORK -- Service on Long Island Rail Road's Far Rockaway branch was suspended Wednesday night after a partial derailment.

It happened just west of Far Rockaway.

Service east of Valley Stream has been suspended.

Trains are still running in both directions west of Valley Stream.

Nassau County's bus service is cross-honoring fares.

There was no immediate word on any possible injuries or when service will resume.

