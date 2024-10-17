Long Island parents who lost children to fentanyl overdoses call for tougher laws

Parents of L.I. teen who fatally overdosed demand more accountability in her death

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — A recent arrest in connection to a Long Island teenager's accidental overdose death is renewing the push by parents to toughen penalties for those selling deadly drugs like fentanyl.

Daquan Booker, 34, is accused of selling 17-year-old Grace Wrightington pills laced with fentanyl in 2023. He has been charged with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, but the Nassau County district attorney says under current New York state laws, he cannot be charged with Grace's death.

Chelsea's Law would allow manslaughter charges for dealers if customer overdoses

Grace's parents wept earlier this week as they learned Booker was released without bail.

"You can lie to a child, sell them a pill and lie to them about what's in it, and if they take it and die, the next step, if it's your first offense, is drug diversion?" mom Tricia Wrightington said Tuesday.

Twenty-four hours after Booker walked out of Nassau court, he was ordered to appear in Suffolk on selling drugs there. Because he was rearrested and violated drug diversion probation, this time, Booker was remanded.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney wants Chelsea's Law passed. The bill would allow drug dealers to be charged with manslaughter if their customer overdoses.

"Chelsea's Law is a death-by-dealer statute. So what such a statute would allow us to do here in New York is hold drug dealers criminally responsible," Tierney said.

Long Island moms frustrated by lack of action after speaking in Albany

A group of Long Island moms recently boarded a bus to Albany to convince lawmakers to amend and toughen current state law.

Carole Trottere's only child, Alex, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

"When they see you're a mom who's lost someone, everyone is very nice. They're respectful, they're listening to you, but yet nothing happened," she said.

School teacher Sharon Richmond's only child, Vincent, also died of accidental fentanyl poisoning. She's lobbying for a victim-patient's bill of rights that includes mental health.

"I go up to Albany, I feel empowered. I feel like I'm making a change. I'm honoring my son. And then the next thing I know, the next day, it's gone. Nothing's happening," Richmond said.

In the meantime, Trottere holds sessions at her son's favorite pizzeria in Stony Brook, offering free slices to learn Narcan training.

"I hope everyone will have Narcan in their house," she said.