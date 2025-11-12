Long Island sleep center who secretly recorded videos of people in the bathroom and shower to be sentenced

The former Long Island sleep center worker who pleaded guilty to secretly recording patients and co-workers in the bathroom faces sentencing Wednesday.

Sanjai Syamaprasad admitted to installing hidden cameras at a Northwell Health facility in Manhasset.

Police were alerted last year when he was caught watching the videos at work. Prosecutors seized more than 300 videos that recorded body parts of hundreds of people, but they were only able to bring charges involving five victims, including a child.

A Long Island sleep center employee is accused of using a spy camera to secretly record hundreds of co-workers and patients, including young children, in bathrooms at a Great Neck health facility. Nassau County DA's office

Syamaprasad is expected to be sentenced to probation, but no jail time, after pleading guilty to unlawful surveillance and evidence tampering. Syamaprasad is expected to also register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said Syamaprasad, a Brooklyn father, installed Velcro dots in nine bathrooms at the Northwell Sleep Disorders and STARS Rehabilitation Center in Manhasset. He used the dots to position a spy camera disguised as a smoke detector so it could record people using the shower and toilet.

Syamaprasad was fired after he was caught watching the videos.

Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly said the case "deserved jail time."

"It was night after night after night, victim after victim after victim," Donnelly said.