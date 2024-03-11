2 of 4 suspects in Long Island body parts case appear in court

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Two of the people arrested in connection with a human remains were found on Long Island are back in court Monday.

Steven Brown and Amanda Wallace are appearing before a judge in Central Islip.

The other two suspects, Alexis Nieves and Jeffrey Mackey, appeared last week and were ordered to keep wearing their electronic monitoring bracelets.

All four suspects are charged with tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse.

The charges the four face, so far, are not eligible for bail under the 2019 bail reform law, which has been amended several times. Lawmakers have since introduced new legislation to change that.

"Out of the entire 50 states in the union, New York is the only state that does not allow judges to consider 'dangerousness' when setting bail," St. Sen. Anthony Palumbo said.

"If prosecutors are, were able to argue 'dangerousness' in their bail application, those four defendants would be in jail," Suffolk DA Ray Tierney said.

Details of the investigation are pretty limited. Police have said the bodies of a woman, 59, and man, 53, were chopped up and strewn in locations across Suffolk County.

There's been no word yet from the medical examiner about the official cause of death.