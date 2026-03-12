Long Island mom who gave birth after kidney failure reunites with hospital staff ahead of transplant

A Long Island woman is reuniting with the medical team that helped deliver her baby after she experienced kidney failure during pregnancy.

Emily Sammartano is returning to NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island Thursday with her "miracle baby" and husband. Her medical team will meet with her in honor of World Kidney Day after Sammartano experienced complications during her first pregnancy.

She suffered from kidney failure at 15 weeks, forcing her to get dialysis for months at the NYU Langone Dialysis Center in Bethpage.

Sammartano was also working full-time in the finance industry while pregnant, and underwent dialysis six times a week for five hours each day.

In December, she was able to give birth to her baby, Leonardo, with the team that was consistently monitoring her.

Emily Sammartano gave birth to her baby boy Leonardo at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in December NYU Langone

In a remarkable turn of events, Sammartano learned her husband, Sean, is a perfect donor match.

Now, she is continuing dialysis and preparing for her future kidney transplant.