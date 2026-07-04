Beachgoers still enjoy Fourth of July on Long Island despite a recent shark bite

Crowds still packed the Jones Beach shoreline to cool off, play and see the Fourth of July fireworks Saturday despite recent shark sightings and a bite to a swimmer's foot.

Ambulances were on standby with the first aid unit ready after Friday afternoon's shark bite. It was believed to be Long Island's first of the season.

The swimmer was taken as a precaution to Nassau University Medical Center. The gash on the man's foot appeared to have bite marks from shark teeth, according to park emergency medical technicians.

"The shark is in his own home"

Beachgoers weren't deterred from going in the water the next day despite the incident.

"It didn't stop me from coming today. I feel like it's life. We're in their ocean," said Sabrina Tirado of Queens.

Another swimmer echoed the sentiment.

"I did hear about the shark. I feel like the shark is in his own home, and we are invading it," she said.

The odds of being bitten by a shark are just 1 in 11.5 million, according OSEARCH, a nonprofit that researches sharks.

"I think the shark learned his lesson. I don't think he's going to show up today," one man said.

Boiling temperatures don't stop festivities

It was another extremely hot day at the beach with the sand burning.

The 72-degree water felt divine on the holiday.

"I was splashing around. It was so much fun," one child said.

Families said they were happy and grateful to be celebrating the holiday at the beach.

"I'm lucky to be here in the U.S.," one father said.

"We have to really protect this country and make it as great as we can make it, and everyone should look after each other," Port Washington resident Monica DeSantis said.

"America, happy birthday, 250 incredible years. It's a blessing," Yorktown resident Dave Reggina said.

Many are looking forward to the annual fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Then, the FourLeaf Airshow tradition will commence at 10 a.m. Sunday at the beach.