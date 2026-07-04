Stormy weather could impact firework displays in N.Y, N.J. as extreme heat lingers

It's going to be another extremely hot day, and stormy weather could disrupt some fireworks displays in the Tri-State Area.

While skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day, the severe thunderstorm threat returns by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Storm coverage is likely to be more widespread than on Friday, with damaging winds, large hail and torrential rain being the greatest hazards associated.

CBS News New York

Highs once again will range from the mid-90s to the low 100s, with heat indices as high as 110 in some spots. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for the entire region through 9 p.m.

An Air Quality Alert is also in place through Saturday for most of the area.

CBS News New York

Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat and high humidity, plus the threat of severe thunderstorms.

CBS News New York

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected for Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will feel much cooler, comparatively speaking, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

First heat wave of 2026 reached

Friday marked the official heat wave after three days of temperatures above 90 degrees.

The mercury hit a sweltering 98 degrees in Central Park Friday. Despite being so hot, no new records were tied or set across the Tri-State Area.

Severe storms impact N.Y., N.J.

The high heat did, however, provide the fuel for a prolific line of severe thunderstorms that moved through the area in the evening. The storms produced wind gusts as high as 70 mph in places like Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

With gusts that strong, it's no surprise that numerous trees and power lines were taken down regionwide.

Officials from the New York City Parks Department said they received reports of hundreds of damaged or fallen trees.

More than 200,000 JCP&L customers were left in the dark after the storms knocked out power. About 150,000 remain without power as of Saturday morning, according to the utility company.

Officials in Scotch Plains and Linden, New Jersey, also said there was significant damage throughout the two cities.