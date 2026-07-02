9-foot shark spotted off Long Island at Point Lookout

A 9-foot shark was spotted by lifeguards at Town Park Point Lookout on Long Island Thursday morning.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. The beach and all adjacent beaches were immediately red-flagged for swimming, which means dangerous conditions are present.

The Town of Hempstead's Shark Patrol is now inspecting local waters using a drone and watercraft.

The shark was spotted in the most crowded area of the beach, according to a news release. Additional lifeguards and beachgoers also confirmed seeing the animal.

Shark sighting protocol is to shut down swimming for an hour approximately one mile in each direction of where the sighting occurred.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.