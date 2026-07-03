Shark bite at Jones Beach sends person to hospital, swimming halted, officials say

A beachgoer suffered a shark bite Friday at Jones Beach, officials confirmed, one day after multiple shark sightings forced Long Island and New York City beaches to briefly shut down.

Jones Beach officials said the person suffered a minor shark bite in the water at Field 6 at around noon, forcing swimming to be halted for about an hour.

The injured beachgoer was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

Friday is a crowded day at the beach, between the Fourth of July weekend and a full-length practice for the upcoming Jones Beach Air Show on Sunday.

On Thursday, lifeguards at Point Lookout spotted an 8-foot shark and immediately ordered people out of the ocean.

The Town of Hempstead Shark Patrol responded with a drone and watercraft to track the shark until it was safe for swimming to resume.

"We saw about approximately an 8-foot shark cruising from east to west right through our area. It's about 40, 45 yards offshore," lifeguard Eamon Flynn said.

Adjacent beaches also issued a red-flag warning, which indicates dangerous swimming conditions.

New York City Emergency Management later issued its own warning about shark sightings at Rockaway Beach in Queens, saying there would be intermittent beach closures.

No shark bites were reported on Thursday.