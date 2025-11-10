Long Island teen arrested in house party stabbing that killed 15-year-old boy

A Long Island teenager has been arrested after the fatal stabbing of another teen at a house party.

Suffolk County Police said Monday a 17-year-old boy from Syosset was charged with second degree murder in connection with 15-year-old Liam Delemo's death in West Babylon last week.

Police said between 90 and 100 teens were attending the late-night party Nov. 3 outside a home on Carlton Road, where the fight broke out.

Delemo, an 11th grade honor roll student at West Babylon High School, was stabbed and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Liam Delemo Photo provided

The boy's grieving parents told CBS News New York he was conscious and alert, but badly wounded, when they arrived at the house after being told their son was stabbed.

"He was stabbed once in the left side of the gut and he had a huge slice down the left side of his arm," Mike Delemo said. "My son is laid out on a deck bleeding, basically, at that point, to death."

Police previously arrested a women who they said allowed her grandchild to host the party at her home. Bonnie Miranda was charged with violating the county's social host law and endangering the welfare of a child.

"It's not the parents' fault of the people that had the party or the grandmother. Nothing can take back the fact that my son is dead," Delemo's father said.

Miranda declined CBS News New York's request for comment last week.

The school hosted a vigil in Delemo's memory the day after his death.