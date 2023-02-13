Long Island groups set up relief drive for those impacted by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to climb, surpassing 38,000. However, moments of joy still erupt as survivors get pulled into the light.

CBS2 has the latest on efforts to help in the earthquake zone and at home.

A teenager was pulled from the devastation alive Monday in Hatay, Turkey. He held the hand of one of his rescuers, likely the first human connection in more than a week.

So many worked in harmony to move him carefully to an ambulance. Once he was safely inside, a celebration ensued.

Not long before, rescuers carefully wrapped a woman in a pink blanket a lifted her away from death's grip. They were two miracle rescues, but so many people have been lost.

Earlier Monday, the United Nations announced the rescue phase is coming to a close. Efforts will focus on food and shelter.

Arif Sinikoglu told Imtiaz Tyab of CBS News he will not give up his search for loved ones.

"We found my grandmother here yesterday, but not my grandfather," Sinikoglu said. "We will dig with our hands."

Anger was unleashed on a construction sign. One man shared with CBS News that he felt the company and its slipshod construction is responsible for the death and destruction.

That sentiment was echoed by the Turkish Government. In fact, authorities reportedly arrested several property developers, blaming them for building collapses.

"We've seen an outpouring of support from the community," said Allison Ocak of Eda Designs.

Ocak and Tugce Mavruk, of Hummus Mediterranean on Long Island, lost family and friends. They started a relief drive last Monday. Pictures show the extent of its success so far.

One of the sweetest donations was letters from schools students, like one that read, in part, "Even though we don't know each other, I'm thinking about you."

"We've sent several large trucks out to the port to be shipped to Turkey," Ocak said.

The work continues. Clothes are no longer needed, but essentials are, including hygiene products, diapers and wipes, tents, sleeping bags, and portable toilets. They can all be dropped off at Eda Designs in West Babylon.

"Because so many children have been left homeless or without their families," Mavruk said. "New, unopened toys is what they've been asking for."

Imagine the smiles a new toy will bring to the faces of the youngest survivors, whose world crumbled around them a week ago.

