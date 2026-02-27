Long Island Expressway crash leaves 4 injured, 1 critically

Four people were injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway Friday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on in the westbound lanes near Van Dam Street.

One of those injured was in critical condition. All four were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital.

Nine vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Video from the scene showed one of the vehicles on top of two others.

The accident left traffic backed up on the LIE throughout Friday morning. The crash was finally cleared around 11:30 a.m. and all westbound lanes reopened, with residual delays.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the crash.