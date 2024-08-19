Photos, video show extensive flood damage in Conn., New York
NEW YORK - The Tri-State Area is reeling after historic flooding devastated parts of the region.
Parts of Connecticut and Long Island were hit especially hard, with one official in Connecticut calling the rainfall a "1,000 year" event.
Two women were killed when their vehicle was swept away on Route 67. Dozens of others had to be rescued across the state.
Photos show some of the damage residents and workers there now have to clean up.
Some residents in Danbury, Conn. were confronted with a washed-out roadway outside their apartment complex.
In Seymour, Conn., photos show extensive damage to Metro-North Railroad tracks caused by flooding and subsequent erosion.
The repair work is going to be extensive, and costly. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the state will be seeking financial help from the federal government.
Plenty of the damage was caught on video.
On Long Island, Mill Pond was washed away. All of the marine life in it was carried off to the Long Island Sound, officials said.
The damage along Long Island's North Shore was extensive. Video captured rushing water washing Harbor Road in Stony Brook away.
Meanwhile, back in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont toured the damage.
There was no immediate estimate of the time or cost of all of the repairs, but it was clear it would be substantial.