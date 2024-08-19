Photos, video show extensive flood damage in Conn., New York

Massive cleanup continues following powerful storms in Connecticut and Suffolk County

NEW YORK - The Tri-State Area is reeling after historic flooding devastated parts of the region.

Parts of Connecticut and Long Island were hit especially hard, with one official in Connecticut calling the rainfall a "1,000 year" event.

Members of Beacon Hose Fire Co. #1 rescue people from the Brookside Inn in Oxford, Conn., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Beacon Hose Co via AP

Two women were killed when their vehicle was swept away on Route 67. Dozens of others had to be rescued across the state.

Photos show some of the damage residents and workers there now have to clean up.

Floodwaters eroded a roadway outside an apartment complex in Danbury, Connecticut as torrential rain inundated the western part of the state on Aug. 18, 2024. CBS News New York

Some residents in Danbury, Conn. were confronted with a washed-out roadway outside their apartment complex.

In Seymour, Conn., photos show extensive damage to Metro-North Railroad tracks caused by flooding and subsequent erosion.

Sections of track along the Waterbury Branch in Seymour, Connecticut the day after heavy rainfall from Sunday, Aug. 18 2024. Metro-North Railroad

The repair work is going to be extensive, and costly. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the state will be seeking financial help from the federal government.

Plenty of the damage was caught on video.

On Long Island, Mill Pond was washed away. All of the marine life in it was carried off to the Long Island Sound, officials said.

Mill Pond became a river after historic flooding on Long Island on Aug. 18, 2024. CBS News New York

The damage along Long Island's North Shore was extensive. Video captured rushing water washing Harbor Road in Stony Brook away.

Meanwhile, back in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont toured the damage.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal surveyed flood damage in Oxford on Aug. 19, 2024, a day after historic flooding damaged the region. X.com/GovNedLamont

There was no immediate estimate of the time or cost of all of the repairs, but it was clear it would be substantial.

