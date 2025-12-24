12-year-old Long Island boy stops burglar in his home

It's practically the plot to "Home Alone."

A quick-thinking 12-year-old boy on Long Island stopped a burglar who broke into his home, police said.

It happened Tuesday at 12:50 p.m. at a home on Eagle Avenue in Medford.

The 12-year-old was at home when he heard glass breaking in the kitchen, according to police. Then he heard someone moving around his house. So he hopped out of his bedroom window, and spotted a man in his home.

The boy hid in his back yard and called police, who responded within three minutes.

Christian Garcia, 53, was arrested inside the boy's home. Police said he broke a kitchen window to break in. He faces burglary and possession of burglary tools charges.

Garcia is set to be arraigned in Central Islip Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Suffolk County police at 631-854-8652.