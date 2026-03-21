Long Island teen accused of murdering ex-girlfriend allegedly plotted burglary at victim's home, DA says

A Long Island teenager accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in November is now facing additional charges for allegedly plotting to burglarize the victim's home.

Austin Lynch, 18, was arraigned Friday for conspiracy in the fourth degree, the Suffolk County district attorney said.

Lynch was previously charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting 18-year-old Emily Finn, of Sayville.

Conspiracy charge

The district attorney's office said Lynch, from jail, allegedly conspired with another individual to have Finn's family's home burglarized.

Lynch allegedly told the individual how to get into the house and provided detailed information about its appearance, layout and items inside the home.

He was ordered to be remanded and is due back in court on the conspiracy charge on May 4. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Deadly shooting

Lynch is accused of shooting Finn in the back of the head with a shotgun at his Nesconset home on Nov. 26. He then shot himself.

Finn was pronounced dead at the scene. Lynch suffered facial fractures, a cranial leak and other injuries.

According to the DA's office, Lynch and Finn were in a relationship from 2022 until early November 2025, when Finn broke things off. Lynch allegedly then started calling and texting Finn obsessively.

The DA's office said Finn had gone to Lynch's house on the day of the shooting to discuss the breakup.

In January, Lynch was deemed not competent to stand trial. At the time, the DA's office said Lynch's status would be reviewed in one year, unless he is found to be no longer incapacitated before then.

Finn was a student at SUNY Oneonta, where she was studying to become a teacher. She graduated from Sayville High School and danced with the American Ballet Studio in Bayport for several years.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.