New Jersey attorney general's office releases body cam footage from deadly Long Branch crash

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- The New Jersey attorney general's office on Wednesday released body cam footage from a deadly crash.

It happened in Long Branch on Aug. 14.

The video shows officers responding to a crash that happened while they were on their way to investigate a report of an armed home invasion.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the break-in crashed his car into one of the police vehicles. A passenger in the suspect's vehicle was killed in the collision. She has been identified as 38-year-old Tracee Blount.

A police officer was injured, but he has recovered.

The suspect, 45-year-old Altonia Williams, was also hurt. He's now behind bars, facing multiple charges, including burglary and illegal possession of a firearm.