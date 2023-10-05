Watch CBS News
New Jersey attorney general's office releases body cam footage from deadly Long Branch crash

By CBS New York Team

Body cam footage released from deadly Long Branch crash
LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- The New Jersey attorney general's office on Wednesday released body cam footage from a deadly crash.

It happened in Long Branch on Aug. 14.

The video shows officers responding to a crash that happened while they were on their way to investigate a report of an armed home invasion.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the break-in crashed his car into one of the police vehicles. A passenger in the suspect's vehicle was killed in the collision. She has been identified as 38-year-old Tracee Blount.

A police officer was injured, but he has recovered.

The suspect, 45-year-old Altonia Williams, was also hurt. He's now behind bars, facing multiple charges, including burglary and illegal possession of a firearm.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 8:02 PM

