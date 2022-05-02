Watch CBS News

Long Beach School District says fourth grader suddenly dies at baseball game

NEW YORK -- Counselors will be on hand Monday at schools in the Long Island town of Long Beach after a fourth-grade student died suddenly at a baseball game.

According to a Facebook post by Long Beach Public Schools, the student Lazar LaPenna from East Elementary School passed away on Friday.

The cause of death was not revealed.

The district said all of its schools have a crisis intervention team trained to help students, parents, and personnel at difficult times. 

First published on May 1, 2022 / 11:47 PM

