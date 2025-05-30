Long Island beach shut down to prevent mass gathering of students, officials say

A popular Long Island beach is getting shut down days after Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, to prevent a mass gathering of high school students, officials said.

Officials with the City of Long Beach announced the beach shutdown Friday to fend off what they called an "unauthorized party."

"Today we took the preemptive step to physically close our beaches after receiving intelligence that numerous school districts planned to head to our city for senior cut day," City Council President Brendan Finn said.

"This morning, NYPD Schools Safety reached out to the department and was letting us know that three schools were intending to come to Long Beach today," Police Commissioner Richard DePalma said. "They had planned senior cut days and they were heading in our direction."

Groups from schools in New Hyde Park, Manhattan and Flushing, Queens were stopped by officers on the boardwalk and turned away, according to DePalma.

New York State and Nassau County police were assisting, DePalma said. MTA Police were monitoring the Long Island Rail Road station in Long Beach, he said.

The boardwalk remains open, officials said.

Mass gathering at Long Beach led to shooting last summer

Thousands of teens descended onto the same beach last year around this time. That event ended with gunfire, as one person was shot and two were arrested.

Long Beach officials have been intent on preventing something similar from happening again.

"There were shots fired in close proximity to a lot of people, there were individuals who were shot, and we don't want that to happen again," DePalma said.

Finn said they have been using social media to track plans for potential gatherings, including some posts inviting crowds to take over the beach, and that police contacted superintendents and principals to get the warning out.

"We understand this may be an inconvenience for our residents with the closing of the beach today, but their safety comes first," Finn added. "We want people to come to Long Beach, just not on senior cut day, and we don't want people to create mischief here."

Police will be stationed at the beach "through the night" Friday to prevent people from gathering, DePalma said.