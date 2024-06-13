Watch CBS News
Shooting under investigation in Long Beach. Here's what we know.

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

LIRR suspended between Long Beach, Island Park due to police investigation
LIRR suspended between Long Beach, Island Park due to police investigation 01:01

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting near a Long Island Rail Road train station in Long Beach.

The incident started around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Nassau County Police say a large crowd of young adults had gathered on the boardwalk. Long Beach Police officers called county police to request help dispersing the crowd.

About an hour later, around 7 p.m., shots were fired near the LIRR Long Beach station. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Video from Chopper 2 shows a large number of police vehicles and several ambulances at the train station.

Further details have not yet been provided.

Long Beach Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Nassau County Police.

LIRR service impacted by police investigation

LIRR service is partially suspended between Long Beach and Island Park while the investigation is ongoing.

The MTA says N15 NICE bus service will cross-honor LIRR tickets between Long Beach and Island Park.

The latest service updates are available on the MTA's website.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

