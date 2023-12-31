Watch Live: Crowds gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve to ring in 2024

NEW YORK -- We're counting down to New York City's iconic ball drop on New Year's Eve in Times Square.

One million people are expected to watch in person, while another billion look on from around the world.

Earlier this week, the giant 2024 numerals were hoisted into place atop One Times Square, and the nearly 12,000 pound ball got a bow tie makeover.

New Yorkers and tourists alike wrote their wishes for the new year on pieces of confetti that will rain down to ring in the new year, and some also said "good riddance" to things they'd like to leave behind.

So how can you join the celebration and watch the ball drop at the stroke of midnight?

How to watch the ball drop streaming live

Streaming: Watch our coverage of the countdown on CBS News New York.

Watch the Times Square Alliance's live stream starting at 6 p.m.

Where to watch the ball drop in person

Join the celebration in Times Square, with the best view on Broadway from 43rd to 50th Street, or along Seventh Avenue up to 59th Street.

Access points for the viewing areas:

49th Street from 6th & 8th avenues

52nd Street from 6th & 8th avenues

56th Street from 6th & 8th avenues

See our full guide for the ball drop countdown, with more information on when and where to watch, plus who is performing and how to avoid traffic.