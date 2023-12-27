Watch CBS News
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets bow tie makeover

By Jesse Zanger

Times Square New Year's Eve Bal gets a makover
Times Square New Year's Eve Bal gets a makover 00:33

NEW YORK - The countdown is almost on to the New Year, with just five days left in 2023. 

This year, the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve ball has gotten a bit of a makeover. 

Organizers unveiled a new bow tie lighting pattern that will sparkle over Times Square. The pattern is made from two triangles shining together to make the shape. If you didn't know, Times Square was once known as "the bow tie." 

The New Year's Eve ball is 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds. 

Tuesday, organizers hoisted the numerals for "2024" into place

