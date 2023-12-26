Watch CBS News
Local News

"2024" hoisted into place for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - The countdown is on. 

Tuesday morning, the numbers for the 2024 New Year were placed atop 1 Times Square. 

They'll be revealed at midnight on New Year's Eve after the nearly-six ton Waterford crystal ball drops 70 feet down a flagpole on top of the building. 

New Year's festivities in Times Square will begin around 6 p.m., and revelers are urged to get there early. Access to the viewing areas is on a first-come, first-served basis. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 10:57 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.