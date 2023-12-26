"2024" hoisted into place for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration

NEW YORK - The countdown is on.

Tuesday morning, the numbers for the 2024 New Year were placed atop 1 Times Square.

They'll be revealed at midnight on New Year's Eve after the nearly-six ton Waterford crystal ball drops 70 feet down a flagpole on top of the building.

New Year's festivities in Times Square will begin around 6 p.m., and revelers are urged to get there early. Access to the viewing areas is on a first-come, first-served basis.