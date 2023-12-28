Negativity goes up in flames on "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square

NEW YORK -- An annual tradition to end each year is Good Riddance Day. Visitors lined up in Times Square on Thursday to rid themselves of all the bad from 2023.

The Times Square Alliance celebrated its 17th year of encouraging everyone to write down what they want to leave behind as they head into a new chapter.

"To be able to walk away from this event clean of that specific thing so that 2024 can be the best year ever," explained TJ Witham with the Times Square Alliance.

In the past, the papers have been shredded for confetti, but actor Jonathan Bennett joined magician Devonte to do things a different way, with flair, sparking flares by burning the flash paper pieces.

"In Latin American traditions, people actually used to burn life-sized dolls to rid themselves of negativity in the new year," Bennett told the crowd.

Faces showed amazement as they each watched their personal blaze. The wishes ranged from the greater good like ending war and intolerance to more personal pledges like saying goodbye to anxiety and self-doubt.

Another central theme among wishers was loss, both of income and loved ones.

"This year with so many deaths, you just never know," said Lisa Williams, "so love on your friends. Love on your family."

New Year's Eve will still be filled with confetti flying through the air, created from the Wishing Well's more positive notes people wrote at the other end of the block.

"Just starting afresh," Chiara Mol said of her plans, "making sure that 2024 is a good year overall, saying goodbye to self-doubt, any anxiety whatsoever, just turning the page."

