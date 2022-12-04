Rain doesn't keep Bronx residents away from Little Italy Christmas tree lighting

Annual tree lighting ceremony held in Little Italy, the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The pouring rain and cold Saturday night didn't stop dozens from heading to Little Italy in the Bronx for the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The umbrellas were out, but the holiday cheer was in full swing as people enjoyed Italian cookies, danced to Christmas songs and met Santa.

The annual event is held at the park at Arthur Avenue and East 188th Street.