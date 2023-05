NEW YORK -- We have a commuter alert for Long Island Rail Road customers this morning.

A non-passenger train partially derailed at 53rd and Warden Avenue.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around our area.

Service is suspended into Long Island City, Queens and limited to 120th Avenue.

Crews are on the scene to investigate the cause

No injuries have been reported.