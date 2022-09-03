Watch CBS News
Long Island News

LIRR: Service restored after train struck vehicle on tracks near Huntington

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- Long Island Rail Road service has resumed after it was suspended Saturday morning when a train struck a vehicle on the tracks, according to the railroad. 

"Train service is fully restored between Hicksville and Huntington following an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks that was struck by a train. Customers can expect residual delays. Thank you for your patience," the LIRR said on Twitter. 

The LIRR said service on the Port Jefferson Branch was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Huntington shortly before 7 a.m. 

Police were on the scene and limited service resumed less than two hours later, according to the LIRR. 

Service was fully restored by 9:30 a.m. 

Click here for the latest MTA service updates.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 10:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.