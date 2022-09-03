LIRR: Service restored after train struck vehicle on tracks near Huntington

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- Long Island Rail Road service has resumed after it was suspended Saturday morning when a train struck a vehicle on the tracks, according to the railroad.

"Train service is fully restored between Hicksville and Huntington following an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks that was struck by a train. Customers can expect residual delays. Thank you for your patience," the LIRR said on Twitter.

— LIRR. Download the new TrainTime. (@LIRR) September 3, 2022

The LIRR said service on the Port Jefferson Branch was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Huntington shortly before 7 a.m.

Police were on the scene and limited service resumed less than two hours later, according to the LIRR.

Service was fully restored by 9:30 a.m.

