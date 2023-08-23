MTA: LIRR delays expected into Wednesday morning due to Amtrak track work
NEW YORK -- There is a commuter alert for Long Island Rail Road riders.
Delays will continue overnight and into early Wednesday morning.
All eastbound trains from Penn Station are bypassing Woodside due to track work being done by Amtrak.
Trains departing Grand Central and the Port Washington branch are unaffected.
For the latest information, check mta.info.
