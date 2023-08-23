Watch CBS News
MTA: LIRR delays expected into Wednesday morning due to Amtrak track work

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There is a commuter alert for Long Island Rail Road riders.

Delays will continue overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

All eastbound trains from Penn Station are bypassing Woodside due to track work being done by Amtrak.

Trains departing Grand Central and the Port Washington branch are unaffected.

For the latest information, check mta.info.

August 22, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

