LIRR commuters frustrated with new schedule changes: "It's crazy"

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- Frustrations are mounting for Long Island Rail Road commuters who are trying to get used to schedule changes that took effect this week.

On top of that, there were even some signal problems Tuesday.

Commuters who take the Oyster Bay line say they're reaching new levels of frustration with the LIRR. Nearly 2,000 people have now signed a petition demanding improved service.

The petition lays out the reasons why the MTA should add additional rush hour trains to Penn Station on the Oyster Bay line, and pilot an express train during rush hour times.

This isn't the only line where riders are angry with the LIRR. On each of the 11 branches, you will likely find aggravated passengers.

This comes after service changes started in wake of the new Grand Central Madison station, which officially opened earlier this week. The LIRR says it's trying to accommodate as many customers as possible by providing 41% more service with the new station.

While it's a gamechanger for those heading to Manhattan's East Side, others are finding it makes their commute worse since the new schedule means fewer trains run to Penn Station on the West Side.

"I've got to get up almost an hour earlier. I've got to get up at 4 a.m. now," commuter Toure Wright told CBS2's John Dias early Wednesday morning. "It went from one hour and two minutes to get from here to Atlantic Terminal, to one hour and 36 minutes... It's crazy."

Another woman told Dias she has to wake up two hours earlier.

"Messed up a lot of people," she said. "I used to go on the 6 a.m. train, now I have to go earlier. I just stand here for ever and ever. I don't like it, but I have to work with whatever they do."

"Frustrated that they couldn't keep some trains direct and not have to have the transfer," another man added.

The changes also mean, in some cases, having to transfer trains at Jamaica or, for those already used to that, longer transfer times. Some riders have been tweeting photos, complaining about overcrowding and late trains at the Jamaica station.

Passengers United called the overcrowding "dangerous" and a "blatant discrimination" for those who have to head to Brooklyn, since now they have to take a shuttle train to Atlantic Terminal.

The LIRR's interim president said this is the first time in a century changes like this have come to the transit system, and they will adjust and adapt as they move forward.