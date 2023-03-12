LIRR announces re-routed trains from Grand Central Madison to Penn Station to begin Monday

NEW YORK -- Long Island Rail Road riders can expect to see more re-routed trains on Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has made more changes based on recent complaints from commuters.

CBS2 has more on what riders can expect.

Grand Central Madison terminal has been operating for just over a month, and starting Monday some trains will be rerouted to and from Penn Station.

"We're paying all this money, monthly tickets, we're standing, and we're waiting, and it's crowded. I'm glad they knew what was happening and they listened," said Lisa Sack of Great Neck.

LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi announced the service changes Thursday, after pointing out some of what she called "red flags" in the schedule so far.

"There's crowding on trains to Penn caused by higher-than-expected ridership as people are accustoming themselves to the new schedule," Rinaldi said.

Starting Monday, the following morning trains that used to arrive at Grand Central Madison will be rerouted to Penn Station instead:

The 5:42 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma, arriving at Penn at 6:55 a.m.

The 7:54 a.m. train from Long Beach, arriving at Penn at 8:44 a.m.

In the reverse morning commute, the 7:31 a.m. train to Hempstead will now be at 7:30 a.m. rom Penn Station, not Grand Central.

In the evening, the 5:28 p.m. train to Babylon will originate at Penn Station instead of Grand Central at the same time.

Savannah Maher of Mount Sinai said she hopes more trains mean she'll actually get to sit down.

"Super, super crowded. I travel peak time, so it's always a sprint to get to the train and I'm lucky if I can get a seat," Maher said.

"And they're already taking trains away. I wish they'd give this a shot," added Mike Marra of New Hyde Park.

Some riders hope this is only a temporary change, that eventually more commuters make their way to the brand new terminal, which hasn't drawn as big of a crowd as expected.

"People are creatures of habit and I think that once people understand what it is, what the schedules are, and they're finalized, they'll be here," said Chris Gallic of Garden City.

"I think as you see more people come to the offices on the East Side, I think this location will get more popular," Marra added.

The LIRR is also adding stops at Ronkonkoma and Central Islip to four morning trains from Brentwood, starting Monday. The goal is alleviate the hectic transfers CBS2 has reported on at Jamaica Station.

"The proof's in the pudding. Let's see how this actually works out," said Rick O'Connell of Little Neck.

"I'm sure the West Side has their bias towards Penn Station. Hopefully, we can find a way to kind of split the middle," Marra said.