Commuter frustration on Long Island Rail Road continues after opening of Grand Central Madison

NEW YORK -- Frustrated Long Island Rail Road riders are engaged in a back-and-forth with the MTA over the new schedule that went into effect Monday.

The new schedule accommodates trains to Grand Central Madison, which opened Monday. Since then, commuters have been dealing with crowded trains, jam-packed platforms and long wait times.

The new terminal, which took 25 years to build, provides direct LIRR service to the East Side. But it means fewer trains going to Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal.

"It added about 40 minutes to my commute going to Brooklyn every day," Mike Merritt, from East Meadow, said Thursday morning. "They say that every Atlantic Terminal train is on 11 and 12, but it's not always the case. One day it was on Track 4. Then they tell you the train's pulling up, it's pulling off. Nothing's consistent."

"It's a little annoying," another commuter said. "You gotta go to different tracks. Jamaica is getting more crowded now because a lot of people can't make the Grand Central train."

The LIRR said it's adding cars to the busiest trains and monitoring what future changes might be needed.

"This is not fixed in stone," LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement.

According to the MTA, more than 60,000 commuters used the LIRR during peak morning hours Wednesday and about 30 percent went to Grand Central Madison.

Rinaldi declined an on-camera interview with CBS2.