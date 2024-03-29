1 critically injured in Linden warehouse shooting; suspect arrested

LINDEN, N.J. -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at a Linden warehouse that left a man critically injured Friday.

Officers were sent to Maximum Quality Foods on Tremley Point Road around 6 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, police say officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say 53-year-old Daniel Corprew, of South Orange, was identified as the suspect. According to police, Corprew had fled the scene before officers arrived, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers in Newark pulled Corprew over around 1:30 p.m. and took him into custody. Police say he was found with a stolen handgun.

Corprew is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. A motive is unclear at this time.