Upper West Side center lets people with vision loss test new assistive technology

NEW YORK -- A new center on the Upper West Side is being called a game-changer for people who are blind and visually impaired.

The Lighthouse Guild Tech Center opened Tuesday on West 64th Street near West End Avenue.

Doctors say it's a place for people with vision loss to test new devices that can help them lead independent lives.

"What we're doing here is building a community, getting together the entrepreneurs and the engineers and the doctors ... but critically, the patients and users to work together to advance assistive technology for everyone," Lighthouse Guild President and CEO Dr. Calvin Roberts said.

Voice-activated appliances, such as microwaves and thermostats, are among the devices currently available for testing at the center.