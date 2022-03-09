Watch CBS News

Upper West Side center lets people with vision loss test new assistive technology

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New center on UWS helps people with vision disabilities 00:48

NEW YORK -- A new center on the Upper West Side is being called a game-changer for people who are blind and visually impaired.

The Lighthouse Guild Tech Center opened Tuesday on West 64th Street near West End Avenue.

Doctors say it's a place for people with vision loss to test new devices that can help them lead independent lives.

"What we're doing here is building a community, getting together the entrepreneurs and the engineers and the doctors ... but critically, the patients and users to work together to advance assistive technology for everyone," Lighthouse Guild President and CEO Dr. Calvin Roberts said.

Voice-activated appliances, such as microwaves and thermostats, are among the devices currently available for testing at the center.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2022 / 8:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.