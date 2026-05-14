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LIE sinkhole in Melville disrupting westbound traffic

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A large sinkhole on the Long Island Expressway is disrupting traffic in Melville, Suffolk County police said Thursday. 

The right and center lanes of the westbound LIE were closed at Exit 49N because of the sinkhole. 

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CBS News New York

Suffolk County Police said one car partially entered the sinkhole. Fortunately there were no injuries. 

The sinkhole is said to be about 10 feet wide and eight feet deep. 

Video from the scene captured emergency crews pulling the vehicle out of the sinkhole. 

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CBS News New York

The closure of the two lanes is expected to last at least a day, Suffolk Police said. 

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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