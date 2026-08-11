Liberty Island boat tragedy survivor says dark conditions contributed to slow rescue

A man says he saved his wife and her friend after their tour boat capsized near Liberty Island last weekend.

A mother and her 5-month-old daughter died and the captain is now facing federal charges.

Celebration turned to tragedy quickly

A surprise birthday bash on a boat set the stage for unforgettable Saturday night.

"We were in front of the Statue of Liberty. They were taking pictures," Jorge Ortiz said by phone Tuesday.

Ortiz said their excitement turned into panic in a matter of seconds.

"[The boat] flipped so fast that it took us," Ortiz said. "I started calling out for my wife because then I remembered that she don't know how to swim."

Ortiz said it was so dark, two boats went past them as they screamed for help. He said it felt like they were in the water for 25 minutes before a third boat came to their rescue. He said the U.S. Coast Guard arrived shortly after.

According to court documents, Manuel Hernandez, the tour boat captain, made a U-turn and a swell swamped the bow, capsizing the boat with 14 people on board.

"There was a little baby we were trying to find," Ortiz said. "We couldn't see. It was too dark."

Ortiz said he managed to pull his wife and her friend onto the overturned boat to keep them safe. He said he remembered two boats passing by, and when they spotted a third, they're calls for help grew louder.

"We started flashing the light, and I started screaming, 'Help! Help!'" Ortiz said.

When a party boat spotted them, he said they felt relief, but it was short-lived. He said the Coast Guard found Sara Sanchez and her 5-month-old daughter, Antonella. They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

"She was in the bottom of the boat," Ortiz said.

"He said [life vests] weren't required"

Ortiz was asked about life vests and if they were easily accessible.

"The only life vest that the captain gave was to the girl that had the baby," Ortiz said. "He had life vests. He just said they weren't required."

Federal prosecutors claim Hernandez failed to obtain the proper credential to operate a tour boat and exceeded the boat capacity. He's now facing federal charges, including two counts of misconduct or neglect of ship officer resulting in death.

CBS News New York called, emailed, and visited the location listed for Zeus Luxury Rental, the tour company that hired Hernandez, but have not heard back.

"He's gonna have to pay for what he did," Ortiz said. "He put everybody in jeopardy and a mother and daughter lost their lives."