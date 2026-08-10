Queens community mourns mother, baby killed off Liberty Island after boat capsized

A community in Queens is mourning the loss of a woman and her 5-month-old daughter after a boat capsized in the New York Harbor.

A family trip ended in heartbreaking loss for Andres Garcia, who tragically lost both his wife and child.

It happened Saturday night when emergency crews responded to an overturned 22-foot boat carrying 14 people near Liberty Island. While 12 people were safely rescued, NYPD divers pulled out Sara Sanchez, 27, and her baby, Antonella. Both later died at the hospital.

Garcia, who was also on board, survived with minor injuries.

In the College Point neighborhood where the family lives and at the Flushing hotel where Garcia works, friends are trying to raise funds to support him and the couple's 6-year-old son as they cope with this overwhelming loss.

Co-workers say Garcia worked tirelessly at the Marco LaGuardia Hotel and Il Punto Restaurant for the last six years. He never said no to a shift, they say.

When he turned down extra work Saturday, his team was thrilled he was taking time for himself and his family.

"I was so happy for him because he never had anything planned. He posted a story on his WhatsApp showing the view from the boat, and we all saw it, and we were all surprised he could enjoy a moment of his life," said Antonio Russo, the restaurant's general manager.

Marco LaGuardia Hotel Assistant General Manager Santina Wiggins said Garcia is a hard worker who is very reliable.

"It's just tragic. It's just very sad, and we wish it just didn't happen to him. He was such a good person," Wiggins said. "He's always spoken about her and his family, his growing family."

The family's neighbor described the baby girl and her parents.

"She was very cute, smiling all the time," Diego Naranjo said. "They were very respectful."

The captain of the boat, 46-year-old Manuel Hernandez, was arrested by the NYPD on 13 counts of reckless endangerment. Police sources confirmed he has since been transferred into federal custody.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively investigating whether the vessel was operating as an illegal charter, meaning it lacked the required credentials, safety equipment or inspection certificates for passenger-for-hire trips.

Formal federal charges against Hernandez are pending.

New York politicians have been reacting to the incident on Monday.

"I was heartbroken to learn about the tragic boating incident in New York Harbor that killed a young mother and her five-month-old daughter, and my thoughts are with the family and their loved ones as they grieve this devastating loss," said Mayor Zohran Mamdani. "And I know that many New Yorkers feel exactly the same way."

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said he is heartbroken by the horrific incident.

"I'm hopeful the federal investigation will determine whether this boat operator was running an illegal charter business. If that proves to be the case, we need accountability and stronger safeguards to ensure every New Yorker can enjoy our waterways safely," he said in a statement.