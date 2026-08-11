Following Liberty Island tragedy, Coast Guard says check these 4 things before getting on a boat

After last weekend's boating tragedy near Liberty Island, there are many questions about boating safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard has what you need to know to make sure a boat and its driver are safe and legal.

Here's what every boater should know

As authorities continue to investigate Saturday night's tragic boat crash that killed a mother and her 5-month-old baby, the Coast Guard is reminding the public about the rules of the water.

Chief Warrant Officer Michael Leathers says before getting on a boat check four things.

"We want them to check the captain, that the captain has a license to be an operator of the vessel. If the vessel is carrying more than six passengers, they're going to want to look for a sticker like this that's got a [red] stripe on it," Leathers said.

The sticker Leathers was referring to means the vessel has been inspected by the Coast Guard. He also said to check the capacity of the vessel.

"If the passenger is carrying six passengers or less they're going to want to look for a sticker like this an examination of an uninspected passenger vessel," added Leathers.

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Capt. Kevin Ivany of Safe Boating America, which offers in-person boating safety classes, said you can find that on the boat's capacity plate.

"It'll actually list the maximum horsepower, weight, and the number of persons that boat could safely carry," Ivany said.

Leathers said the fourth thing to check for is that the boat has the appropriate number of life jackets and sizes for the passengers on board.

Life jackets must be U.S. Coast Guard approved

The Coast Guard says there must be enough life jackets on board for each person. It also requires that life jackets are in an accessible location and recommends boaters check that the jackets have a marking stating "U.S. Coast Guard approved."

"In the state of New York, any children under the age of 12 are required, if they're on a vessel that's 65 feet or less, to wear a life jacket when they're underway, unless it's a closed-cabin boat," said Shawn Fitchko, chief warrant officer and operations officer at Coast Guard Station New York. "The Office of Boating Safety recommends infants between 11 months and 4 months aren't even on recreational vessels just due to the nature of the movement of the water and safety concerns."

The U.S. Coast Guard says life jackets must be in an accessible location and recommends boaters check that the jackets have a marking stating "U.S. Coast Guard approved." CBS News New York

He added if the Coast Guard finds there are improperly-sized jackets for children on board, it will force the trip to end.

Fines for operating without a proper license can be tens of thousands of dollars.

The Coast Guard says licensed boat operators are also required to give a safety briefing to passengers before the start of any boat ride.