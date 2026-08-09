Woman and five-month-old dead after vessel overturns in New York Harbor

A woman and a five-month-old baby died after a vessel overturned in New York Harbor on Saturday night, according to police.

The NYPD said it was called to an overturned vessel near Liberty Island at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday. The authority deployed a harbor unit, as well as a scuba and aviation team to the scene, where 12 individuals had been rescued from the water prior to their arrival.

However, the 27-year-old woman and a the five-month-old baby girl were located and transported to NYU Langone Hospital, where they were declared deceased on arrival, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear whether they are related.

Police said it is still investigating the cause of the deadly incident.