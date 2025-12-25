Santa and his elves make a special delivery on Long Island with Christmas parade

An ever-growing holiday tradition rolled through a Long Island community on Christmas.

In Levittown, volunteers spent Christmas morning making dreams come true for children from struggling families.

A firetruck was transformed into Santa's sleigh, which led off a parade that rolls through Levittown every Christmas morning, waking up wide-eyed children and grateful families with Christmas magic.

The ritual, now in its 18th year, is made possible by Lance Wolff, the assistant manager at Miller's Ale House. Wolff checks his list twice, and then heads off on his jolly mission, delivering gifts, goodness, and a reminder that the need is growing.

"We would five, six houses. Last year, 15, and this year, close to 20," Wolff said. "Our day is just to make their day better, and if we can make one kid smile, that's a home run."

CBS News New York

Wolff, dressed as Santa, is joined by his elves - restaurant staff, firefighters, Marines and neighbors, who leave their own families to make sure others feel the holiday cheer.

"Loved, remembered, thought of, that they matter. Every kid should feel like they matter on Christmas morning," Jessica Moulder said. "It makes my Christmas, and it's why I do it every single year."

"We know there are people in our community who do have a need, especially this time of year," said Paul Schaefer of the Levittown Fire Department.

The gifts were donated in a series of fundraisers held annually by Miller's Ale House, and the list of special families was put together by St. Bernard's Catholic Church.

Parents were grateful, saying they were happy for the children.

"It's a beautiful morning," volunteer Mike O'Meara said. "We are here for them. That's exactly why we are here. Christmas is the season of giving, and we give."

It's neighbors helping neighbors.