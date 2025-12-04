Levi Aron, man convicted in 2011 murder of Brooklyn boy, dies at upstate New York hospital

Levi Aron, the man convicted in the horrific 2011 murder of 8-year-old Leiby Kletzky in Brooklyn, has died.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) confirms Aron, 49, died Wednesday morning at a hospital in Erie County.

No cause of death has been released at this time, but according to the DOCCS, Aron had been in the hospital since late August and "the death was expected."

Aron was serving 40 years to life in prison at Wende Correctional Facility for kidnapping and murdering Kletzky.

Leiby Kletzky Photo provided

Kletzky went missing in July 2011 after leaving a day camp in Borough Park. Officials said it was his first time walking home alone, and he got lost and approached Aron on the street to ask him for directions.

Officials said Aron claimed he took Kletzky to a wedding in Rockland County, then brought him back to his apartment in Brooklyn. The next day, Aron saw missing posters with Kletzky's picture, and he confessed to panicking and smothering Kletzky before dismembering his body.

The medical examiner's office also said Kletzky had been given multiple prescription drugs before he was killed.

Police used surveillance video to track Aron down after a two-day search. Kletzky's body was found in two different locations, including Aron's apartment.

Aron initially pled not guilty to kidnapping and murder, but later took a plea deal and was sentenced in August 2012.